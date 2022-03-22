Rams News: Who will be the Rams return specialist in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams signed Brandon Powell for next season securing the wide receiver that also produced big plays as a return specialist. While Powell finished the season as the returner in good fashion, it was the second round draft pick Tutu Atwell that started the season as the returner.

Atwell had 10 punt returns this season for an average of 5.4 yards per return and a long of 17 yards and zero touchdowns. On kick returns, Atwell had five returns for an average of 17.4 yards and a long of 25 yards and zero touchdowns.

Powell had six punt returns for an average of 22.2 yards per return and one touchdown. On kick returns, Powell had eight returns for an average of 26 yards per return and zero touchdowns.

With all eyes initially on Atwell to have potential as the Rams return specialist, is it safe to say Powell should have the job in 2022?

