Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: Predictions for 2nd Wave of Free Agency

The 2022 NFL Free Agency cycle has been a wild one; ranging from massive extensions, player restructures, blockbuster trades, and surprise cuts. The Los Angeles Rams have had their hands in a few of these movements. With one week officially concluded since free agency opened, I wanted to recap the offseason movements to this point and where the Rams roster stands currently, and what may happen before going into the Draft, OTAs, and Training Camp. In addition, I will compare my predictions (from the previous three weeks) of how the LA front office were to approach free agency. If you have not had a chance to read through those, you can find them here:

2022 PLAYER MOVEMENTS…

* “BOLD” - denotes that the action was expected/predicted correctly *

Resignings:

Brandon Powell, WR/KR

Joe Noteboom, OT

Brian Allen, C

Coleman Shelton, OG/C

Travin Howard, ILB

Matt Gay, K

Signings:

Allen Robinson, WR

Losses:

Robert Woods, WR (TRADE)

Johnny Mundt, TE

Andrew Whitworth, OT (RETIREMENT)

Austin Corbett, OG

Sebastian Joseph-Day, iDL

Von Miller, Edge

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Edge

Darious Williams, CB

Restructures:

Leonard Floyd, Edge

Extensions:

Matt Stafford, QB

Other names that I missed on predictions (so far) were Odell Beckham Jr and John Wolford returning to the LA Rams. Both players have yet to sign a deal anywhere.

With those moves, OverTheCap has Los Angeles resting in the black at a cap space of $15,798,530. This does not include Allen Robinson’s cap hit for 2022. With that being said, L.A. should have ample room for Robinson and the 2022 draft class. The question remains if and how long until Aaron Donald receives a contract extension from the Rams. His extension would theoretically create more cap room in 2022 if the Rams want to add additional free agents.

New Predictions / Moves to Come:

Rams extend Aaron Donald, iDL

The timeline is unknown, but it would seem likely to be in April (perhaps right before the draft). It’s not a matter of if, but when.

2. Rams trade future draft picks for Danielle Hunter, Edge (MIN)

If I was LA, I’d be pressing for this because you only have Aaron Donald for so many years - keep putting talent around him and putting more and more pressure on offensive lines

3. Rams extend Greg Gaines, iDL

With A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines set to be free agents in 2023, I expect the Rams to keep one before they get to that point. A’Shawn already has his replacement on the team (Bobby Brown III)

4. Rams announce extension of Sean McVay, HC & Les Snead, GM

After getting all of the players taken care of, the Rams will announce that their HC and GM have been extended

Originally, I felt confident about Odell Beckham resigning, but the Allen Robinson deal and Robert Woods trade could cause a ripple effect.

Originally, I felt confident about Odell Beckham resigning, but the Allen Robinson deal and Robert Woods trade could cause a ripple effect.

In my next article, I will shift my Roster Overview series to the NFL Draft and how Les Snead and Sean McVay are likely to fill out the roster with their 2022 draft picks. It will be a 5 Part series,