Do the Rams have the best wide receiver duo in the NFL after Allen Robinson signing?

There are three numbers that Rams fans should never forget about the 2021 NFL season and though winning the Super Bowl is cool, none of those digits are Roman numerals.

145. 1,947. 16.

That’s the number of catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns that Cooper Kupp finished with en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year. Kupp added Super Bowl MVP to his mantle and all during the same season that he made the lowly Pro Bowl for the first time.

With Matthew Stafford at quarterback, Robert Woods on injured reserve by midseason, Cam Akers way ahead of him, and Sean McVay intent on moving the chains through the year without a ground game, Kupp has proven to everyone that he is legitimately as good as any player at his position. And he likely always has been close to the top, 2021 was his best chance to showcase.

He may not get that opportunity to be such a focal point again in 2022 after the team added Allen Robinson. It doesn’t mean Kupp won’t be better next season.

When healthy, Robinson has proven to be a Pro Bowl receiver himself: 81 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Jaguars in 2015, plus over 1,000 yards with the Bears in 2019 and 2020. Robinson, 28, gives Stafford a different look than Kupp and the Rams look capable of having two 1,000-yard receivers for the third time under McVay; Woods and Brandin Cooks did it in 2018, then Woods and Kupp did it in 2019.

Will any wide receiver duo in the NFL be better next season than Kupp and Robinson?

I jotted down teams that I saw as contenders, but am open to the argument that I’ve left someone off or should have never put anyone on this list to begin with. This is in no meaningful order:

Bills - WR Stefon, WR Gabe Davis

Bengals - WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, WR Tyler Boyd

Titans - WR A.J. Brown, WR Robert Woods

Chiefs - WR Tyreek Hill, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Chargers - WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams

Cowboys - WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Michael Gallup

Commanders - WR Terry McLaurin, WR Curtis Samuel

Vikings - WR Justin Jefferson, WR Adam Thielen

Bucs - WR Chris Godwin, WR Mike Evans

49ers - WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Seahawks - WR Tyler Lockett, WR DK Metcalf

Most of these teams are clearly one receiver carrying another receiver to the list, like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Tyreek Hill and JuJu Smith-Schuster, or Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Maybe Deebo or Tyreek are that good, but Kupp shouldn’t have to do as much heavy lifting with Robinson.

Lockett and Metcalf, Godwin and Evans, Jefferson and Thielen, and Chase-Higgins-Boyd are all more proven and more likely to be a great duo in the NFL next season.

Would you rate Kupp and Robinson ahead of all of them?