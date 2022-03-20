Rams News: What does Robert Woods departure mean for Van Jefferson?

The chapter for another one of the best and most important free agent additions during the Sean McVay era has come to an end with the trading of receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans. Through the different receiving groups which saw Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks come through since 2017, Woods was always considered no less than the number two receiver also based on how dynamic and versatile the group as whole has been. Nonetheless, his contribution and leadership to the residing leader Cooper Kupp and the entire Rams team is unmatched.

At the moment the receiving group’s top three are Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Jefferson, looking ahead to his third season, appears to be set to remain in his role as the third receiver in the lineup. His first season and half of his second, he ran with Kupp and Woods, and the second half of last season, he was third behind Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. Jefferson has shown potential in his first two seasons and could be due for a breakout next season. Now, after the trade of Woods, Jefferson’s role may be solidified for next season. How do you feel about Jefferson as the third party to the Kupp and Robinson?

