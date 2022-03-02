Coach Thomas Brown changing position assignment, will oversee TE’s

Sean McVay’s coaching staff for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams has not yet been finalized or officially announced, but McVay has now confirmed that Thomas Brown will be making an assignment change. Brown is moving from the running back position to overseeing tight ends, per Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic. He will also lead the search to fill his previous assignment as the running backs coach, which is a rare responsibility for an assistant coach.

Sean McVay confirms that Thomas Brown will move to coach tight ends this season, and will continue his role as asst. head coach. Brown had HC, OC interviews this offseason. Brown will also hire a new RBs coach. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 2, 2022

Brown was in somewhat high demand during the 2022 coaching searches - he interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching opening and then interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive coordinator candidate. He will likely be in demand in future offseasons, especially considering how often teams have plucked coaches from McVay’s ranks.

The tight end position was coached last season by Wes Phillips, but Phillips followed former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to the Vikings after O’Connell earned the title of head coach in Minnesota.

One benefit to coaching tight ends versus running backs is that it will allow Brown to be involved in both the run and pass game, whereas running back coaches are typically just involved in the running attack. McVay was the tight ends coach when he was in Washington, and his tight ends coaches have left for promotions on other teams - Shane Waldron with the Seattle Seahawks is an example in addition to Phillips.

The Rams officially named Liam Coen as the team’s offensive coordinator today, though the move was originally reported a couple weeks ago. Greg Olson, who served as the quarterbacks coach on McVay’s initial Rams staff in 2017, is also expected to return to the team - though his official title is still seemingly undetermined. Olson was the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator this season and took on play calling duties after Jon Gruden left the team. McVay has also hired Jake Peetz from LSU, and he will fill a role on the offensive staff.

The Rams are losing 6 assistant coaches, and Liam Coen is coming in as their new offensive coordinator, Sean McVay confirms: "We see the game through a very similar lens, and I think he's a tremendous coach."



Greg Olson is coming back in a TBD role, McVay confirms. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) March 2, 2022

The Rams have been busy filling as many as 6 vacancies on McVay’s coaching staff, and there are likely still some adjustments that will be made in the coming days. The team will need to finalize the coaching staff prior to the start of free agency and with enough time to prepare for the NFL Draft, though playing in the NFL’s first 17-game season and playing in the Super Bowl likely put them a bit behind schedule. There are 30 teams in the league that would love to have such a champagne problem, but it’s worth keeping an eye on how the Rams navigate their seemingly abbreviated offseason.

