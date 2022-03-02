Rams News: Should LA consider Marcus Mariota as next backup quarterback?

Marcus Mariota, the former Tennessee Titans quarterback and more recently backup quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, is a free agent. Should the Los Angeles Rams kick the tires on the athletic style quarterback that was drafted second overall in the 2015 draft?

Mariota, 29, was drafted out of Oregon in 2015 one pick behind the overall number one Jameis Winston, who is also a free agent after a run with the New Orleans Saints.

Mariota was named the starter in his first season, led the team to an eventual 3-13 record but then led back to back 9-7 seasons and made the playoffs in 2017 as the Titans starting quarterback. In 2017, Tennessee won in the wildcard round against the Kansas City Chiefs but lost to the New England Patriots in the divisional round. His best season statistically was in 2016 when he posted 3,426 yards and 26 touchdowns which tied for tenth best that season.

Do you think that the Rams should take a look at Marcus Mariota in free agency? Do you think that Les Snead should look at any other options besides John Wolford and Bryce Perkins?

