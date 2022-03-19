LA Rams trade Robert Woods to Tennessee Titans for 2023 sixth-round pick

A shake up to the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver corps was almost inevitable after signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal worth $46.5 million. Unfortunately, the odd man out is Robert Woods, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The fan favorite has been traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

It’s a 2023 6th rounder to the #Rams for WR Robert Woods, source said. https://t.co/yzLVchdMA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022

The compensation is likely much lower than most would expect for a player of Wood’s caliber. Certainly, the fact that the Los Angeles native is recovering from a torn ACL has something to do with that, though it has been the expectation that Woods would be available to start the season.

Trading Woods offers the Rams a bit of extra cap space, with a projected savings of $7.1 million in 2022, but the team will incur dead money hits in 2023, 2024, and 2025. That extra money will likely be used for Aaron Donald’s new deal or another potential dip into free agency.

With Matthew Stafford extended, the Rams will now push to complete Aaron Donald's new deal https://t.co/LVZTIzQ9VO — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 19, 2022

After a day of keeping around their own -- Matthew Stafford agreeing to a four-year, $160 million deal and re-signing returner Brandon Powell to a one-year deal -- the Rams will watch the sun set on the LA portion of Wood’s career. What a reminder that at the end of the day, it’s all business.