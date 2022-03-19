Rams News: How free agency has affected the Rams strength of schedule

The Los Angeles Rams already had the toughest strength of schedule based on last seasons win percentage. Now with all the new free agent additions to the AFC West specifically, it seems the Rams schedule is getting tougher. Here’s a look at the Free Agent moves for the 2022 Rams opponents.

Kansas City Chiefs - Add wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Oakland Raiders - Add Davante Adams

Los Angeles Chargers - Add Khalil Mack, Add JC Jackson, Add Sebastian Joseph-Day

Denver Broncos - Add Russell Wilson

And outside the AFC West...

Dallas Cowboys - Add Dante Fowler Jr

Buffalo Bills - Add Von Miller

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - *Add Tom Brady

The Bucs re-add Brady after that part of the schedule seemed to be a fall off for the short two months that he was declared retired. The Chargers and the Raiders seemed to have improved the most based on their additions. The Bills seem to be one of the most competitive given what they already had last season and what they’ve added.

What do you think of the Rams slate of opponents after the free agent moves so far?

