Random Ramsdom: What do you remember about Rams’ 2017 free agent signings?

In 2017 when the Los Angeles Rams brought in Sean McVay to be their new head coach, he already had in mind some names that he wanted to add to the roster to help create the new culture and Identity. The two men he aimed to attain would bring veteran leadership to the offense that was at the time being led by a second year Jared Goff.

One of the men would be brought in to protect Goff and lead a young offensive line in the new era. A sure fire Hall of Fame tackle that would finish his career as the National Football League Man of the Year and a Super Bowl Champion, Andrew Whitworth.

The second player McVay ushered in to Los Angeles would also bring intense drive and team mentality. He would give Goff a reliable and productive target and be an irreplaceable model and partner for a rookie Cooper Kupp. One of the most complete receivers in the league, Robert Woods.

As the free agency period heats up, a look back shows us what a great start McVay got off to having nailed his first two free agent acquisitions as a head coach.

What do you remember, looking back to that 2017 offseason?

