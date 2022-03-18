How Allen Robinson’s arrival impacts Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. In this particular case, a logical reaction to Allen Robinson becoming the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams is to analyze the current wide receivers on the roster, and to wonder if they will remain with the team. So, what does Allen’s arrival mean for some of the other Rams receivers not named Cooper Kupp?

Robert Woods

While trading Woods away now becomes more of a possibility, I pray that it doesn’t happen. Sean McVay and Les Snead saw what happened to the offense in the Super Bowl when Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL. None of the other wide receivers stepped up. It was basically Kupp or nothing.

Rams WR Robert Woods gets a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy pic.twitter.com/lK4x6tEHHg — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) February 14, 2022

Keeping Bobby Trees around is a must to make sure the cupboard is stocked with talented pass catchers for Matthew Stafford. Woods does too much for this offense, whether it’s blocking in the run game or consistently getting open against both man and zone coverages.

After signing Allen Robinson today, the Rams begin receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods, who is now a prime trade candidate, per league sources. Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp. — ScheftySaid (@ScheftySaid) March 18, 2022

Unfortunately, Woods name is buzzing around the NFL as a potential trade candidate, with the Rams reportedly receiving multiple calls about the Los Angeles native. You can’t have him, Green Bay Packers!

Van Jefferson

Now, Jefferson is a bit of a different story. I could easily see a scenario where the Rams move on from the two-year pro in exchange for a late-round pick. Maybe even in a package with a mid-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings who are rumored to be shopping Danielle Hunter.

According to multiple reports the Minnesota Vikings are making a hard push to trade DE Danielle Hunter before Sunday. #Vikings #KFANVikes



Here's @AjKFAN with what's happening... pic.twitter.com/O3tlMeKwQ2 — KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) March 17, 2022

Jefferson would be a very good third option there, especially with his familiarity with new head coach and former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. While I would certainly approve that particular trade, I don’t want Jefferson to be traded, generally speaking. I’m greedy.

Odell Beckham Jr.

For now, I think this may pull a bit of leverage away from OBJ. He’s coming off his second ACL tear and, to an extent, his spot has just been filled. He won’t be available until October at the earliest.

On the Rams, Allen Robinson and Odell Beckham …



1) $15M per is an affordable rate for a WR of A-Rob’s caliber.



2) The Rams still will try to keep Beckham. But …



3) Tough to rely on 2 WRs coming off ACLs (Beckham/Robert Woods).



4) McVay can never have enough weapons. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2022

Reports say the Rams still want and expect to re-sign the former LSU Tiger, but thanks to the Robinson deal, the numbers need to make sense and they’ve likely shifted in LA’s favor.

Bonus: Jacob Harris

Harris is listed as a tight end but Los Angeles has made it clear they will use him as a wide receiver. Robinson is Perfect mentor for Harris’ style of play. He’ll be able to teach Harris how to use his size and 40.5” inch vertical to his advantage against NFL defenders. I’m excited to see Robinson’s impact on the offense as a whole, but I’m secretly ecstatic about the behind the scenes work he is likely to do with Harris.