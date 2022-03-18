 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Allen Robinson’s arrival impacts Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Will they stay or will they go? That is now the question for several Rams wide receivers

By Christopher Daniel
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. In this particular case, a logical reaction to Allen Robinson becoming the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams is to analyze the current wide receivers on the roster, and to wonder if they will remain with the team. So, what does Allen’s arrival mean for some of the other Rams receivers not named Cooper Kupp?

Robert Woods

While trading Woods away now becomes more of a possibility, I pray that it doesn’t happen. Sean McVay and Les Snead saw what happened to the offense in the Super Bowl when Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL. None of the other wide receivers stepped up. It was basically Kupp or nothing.

Keeping Bobby Trees around is a must to make sure the cupboard is stocked with talented pass catchers for Matthew Stafford. Woods does too much for this offense, whether it’s blocking in the run game or consistently getting open against both man and zone coverages.

Unfortunately, Woods name is buzzing around the NFL as a potential trade candidate, with the Rams reportedly receiving multiple calls about the Los Angeles native. You can’t have him, Green Bay Packers!

Van Jefferson

Now, Jefferson is a bit of a different story. I could easily see a scenario where the Rams move on from the two-year pro in exchange for a late-round pick. Maybe even in a package with a mid-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings who are rumored to be shopping Danielle Hunter.

Jefferson would be a very good third option there, especially with his familiarity with new head coach and former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. While I would certainly approve that particular trade, I don’t want Jefferson to be traded, generally speaking. I’m greedy.

Odell Beckham Jr.

For now, I think this may pull a bit of leverage away from OBJ. He’s coming off his second ACL tear and, to an extent, his spot has just been filled. He won’t be available until October at the earliest.

Reports say the Rams still want and expect to re-sign the former LSU Tiger, but thanks to the Robinson deal, the numbers need to make sense and they’ve likely shifted in LA’s favor.

Bonus: Jacob Harris

Harris is listed as a tight end but Los Angeles has made it clear they will use him as a wide receiver. Robinson is Perfect mentor for Harris’ style of play. He’ll be able to teach Harris how to use his size and 40.5” inch vertical to his advantage against NFL defenders. I’m excited to see Robinson’s impact on the offense as a whole, but I’m secretly ecstatic about the behind the scenes work he is likely to do with Harris.

