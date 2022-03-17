Rams WR Robert Woods is a “prime trade candidate” per reports

A quiet start to LA Rams free agency this week has since taken off. The Rams didn’t add any players in the first two days of free agency, then saw Von Miller leave for the Buffalo Bills and signed Allen Robinson away from the Chicago Bears, a move that we saw written in the stars.

But signing Robinson not only took up a receiver spot on the roster, it also means that the Rams must allocate tens of millions of more dollars at the position to one player and so I speculated on Thursday that L.A. could be looking to trade one of their own away. Then on Thursday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that teams started calling the Rams about Robert Woods after they signed Robinson, and that he is now a “prime trade candidate” being discussed around the league.

After signing Allen Robinson today, the Rams begin receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods, who is now a prime trade candidate, per league sources. Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

One such destination could be the Green Bay Packers, as I was speculating about following the loss of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. But it would be surprising to see the Rams help out one of the NFC’s few “clear contenders” to reach the Super Bowl next season by shipping them a great player who fits a massive need for Aaron Rodgers.

But the Rams would save $7.1 million by trading Woods, compared to only $3.6 million by releasing him. That gives Les Snead a little less leverage in trade negotiations, if he is indeed on the verge of parting with Woods for salary cap reasons. Woods tore his ACL last season and could be doubtful for Week 1 depending on how he recovers from knee surgery, but he was playing as well as ever prior to the injury.

Woods has a $10 million base salary in 2022, which would limit the number of teams that could acquire him without having to renegotiate or restructure his contract. A big question will be, “What would Robert Woods cost if he was a free agent?”

The Colts, Jets, Dolphins, Steelers, and Chargers might be AFC teams who could theoretically afford that salary, with the Bears, Panthers, and even the Lions (with Jared Goff) standing out in the NFC.