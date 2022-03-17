Should Rams attempt to trade a WR to Packers following Davante Adams departure?

The NFL news keeps coming fast, as the Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first round pick and more. It’s not that the Packers had any choice though, as Adams was on the franchise tag and chose to sign with the Raiders, a move that Green Bay can’t block. It just means that the Raiders will have to sacrifice more than just cash for Adams and they gave up a lot of cash.

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

However, is this an opportunity for the LA Rams to step in and cash in on the Packers’ current desperation for a wide receiver? On the same day that the Rams signed Allen Robinson for three years, it may be the perfect opportunity for Les Snead to find out what one of his other wide receivers could be worth to Green Bay in trade.

Raiders are giving Davante Adams a five-year contract, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

The Rams could use both the cap space and extra draft capital that comes with a trade.