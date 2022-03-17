Should Rams attempt to trade a WR to Packers following Davante Adams departure?

The NFL news keeps coming fast, as the Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first round pick and more. It’s not that the Packers had any choice though, as Adams was on the franchise tag and chose to sign with the Raiders, a move that Green Bay can’t block. It just means that the Raiders will have to sacrifice more than just cash for Adams and they gave up a lot of cash.
Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
However, is this an opportunity for the LA Rams to step in and cash in on the Packers’ current desperation for a wide receiver? On the same day that the Rams signed Allen Robinson for three years, it may be the perfect opportunity for Les Snead to find out what one of his other wide receivers could be worth to Green Bay in trade.
Raiders are giving Davante Adams a five-year contract, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
The Rams could use both the cap space and extra draft capital that comes with a trade.
- Robert Woods: Rams would save $7.1 million in cap space by trading Woods, but he is coming off of a torn ACL.
- Van Jefferson: The 2020 second round pick had 50 catches for 802 yards last season, but was not quite strong enough as a wide receiver for the Rams to avoid signing Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of the year. Then L.A. paid a boatload for Robinson.
- Tutu Atwell: A 2021 second round pick, Atwell played just 10 offensive snaps as a rookie and went on injured reserve. He was never quite involved with the offense in his first training camp and it is unclear how much value he would have to the Rams or on the trade market today.
- Ben Skowronek: He wouldn’t return much probably, but Skowronek did really well for a seventh round pick and appears buried on LA’s depth chart at this point.
- Jacob Harris: I think Harris is worth much more to the Rams than to anyone else
