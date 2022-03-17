Report: Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to 3-yr deal

The Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal worth $46.5M, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal was negotiated by agents @bparker of @vaynersports and Roosevelt Barnes.

Robinson is 28 years old and entering his ninth NFL season.

He previously spent the last four years with the Chicago Bears, catching passes from the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, and rookie Justin Fields. Despite not having a franchise quarterback, Robinson was able to amass yardage totals of 1,147 and 1,250 during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, respectfully. He scored 7 touchdowns in 2019 and 6 during 2020.

Prior to signing with the Bears during his last stint as a free agent, Robinson started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had his career-best season in 2015 with Blake Bortles - hauling in 80 receptions, 1,400 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

The Rams continue to add weapons to a high-flying offense. Their signing of Odell Beckham, Jr. mid-season in 2021 lessened the blow of losing Robert Woods to a season-ending ACL injury, which proves you can never have too many weapons on offense.

With that said, it’s fair to expect other changes at the receiving position for LA. Woods is still working his way back from his aforementioned injury and OBJ is still unsigned as a free agent (and dealing with rehabbing his own ACL tear).

Does the signing of Robinson show the coaching staff does not fully trust the development of third-year receiver Van Jefferson and second-year speedster Tutu Atwell, who the Rams selected in the second round of the 2020 and 2021 drafts? Could either receiver be on the trade block, and what is the likelihood of the team also retaining Woods for the 2022 season?

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback Allen Robinson has had the opportunity to play with - and the veteran receiver could be dynamic in Sean McVay’s offense.