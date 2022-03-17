Rams News: Could Justin Hollins or Terrell Lewis fill the position left by Von Miller?

One chapter of the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl run in 2021 revolves around the key midseason additions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. After the championship, the talk shifted to the teams ability to run it back and to add to the suspense, there has been some chatter about the extent of Aaron Donald’s return being predicated ton Miller and OBJ coming back. Well, Miller’s out and now going to play for the Buffalo Bills. OBJ’s team for next season is yet to be declared.

Until another edge rusher is added to the roster it would most likely be Justin Hollins or Terrell Lewis who would be in line for the edge spot that play opposite of Leonard Floyd. Lewis played in 50% of the defensive snap and started in four games this season and Hollins 42% and started in two games. Lewis finished the seasons with three sacks and Hollins grabbed two.

If the job does come down to one of those two? Which would you be more confident in?

