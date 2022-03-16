Does the NFC run through Rams and Bucs in 2022?

As fans anxiously await Los Angeles Rams free agency updates (c’mon Von and OBJ!), the front office is busy configuring where the team is at before heading into 2022. If anybody remembers, the Rams won the Super Bowl a little over a month now, and things were already looking extremely promising for a repeat.

That is until (GROAN) Tom Brady decided to un-retire and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why the guy can’t stay at home and enjoy the Florida sun, I have no clue. With his return inevitable since the day he “officially” retired, the Bucs’ odds to come out of the NFC next season shot up. Depending on where you look however, the Rams have the third-highest odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

It should not come as a shock to anyone that these two powerhouses are favored to duke it out for NFC supremacy. Both teams have perhaps the deepest receiving corps in the NFL as one fan points out.

Best Receiving Quintet in the NFL?



Rams: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson & Tyler Higbee



OR



Bucs: Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson & Rob Gronkowski



Not sure any other team is close to these two though… — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 15, 2022

I don’t believe any other team is close to the Rams and Bucs in terms of pass catching options. That fan of course is also assuming Beckham will resigned this offseason. As of this morning, it’s looking likely that OBJ will return to LA. What’s still in progress are details over what his next contract should be.

Regardless, I have to say the conference runs through LA and Tampa this upcoming campaign. The NFC is still wide-open, even after Aaron Rodgers made his return to Green Bay. Unlike the Rams and Bucs, he doesn’t have a plethora of receiving options at his disposal. His top target, Davante Adams, refuses to play on the franchise tag until a long-term deal is worked out.

Either way, I expect the Packers won’t really do anything much as they have since 2010. The NFC isn’t anything close to the bloodbath it will be in the AFC. While it’s unfortunate that Brady pulled his best Brett Favre impression, the conference is still the Rams to lose in 2022. I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt being they’re the defending champs and that they’re 3-0 against the Brady-led Bucs.

Who do you predict will be the Rams’ toughest NFC opponent on their path to a possible repeat?