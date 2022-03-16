Rams News: Top three NFC quarterbacks now locked to return

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his return to the National Football League and to the same team it meant that at least two of the top three quarterbacks in the NFC were returning with Matthew Stafford secured with the Los Angeles Rams. As of Tuesday the reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers has been locked in for his return to the Green Bay Packers to make it now all of the top three quarterbacks in the NFC set to run it back in 2022.

Both the Rams and the Buccaneers seem to be coming back with most of their offense in tact. However the Packers still have work to do as their attempt to return wide receiver Davante Adams on a franchise tag has been thwarted as Adams is refusing to play on the one year contract.

So while the top three passers in the conference will return, one of them might be without their most dangerous weapon.

