Will Travin Howard be a Week 1 starting linebacker for Rams in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams gave linebacker Travin Howard the same original round tender that they gave to Matt Gay recently, keeping the linebacker around for $2.54 million next season, according to Mike Garafolo. If another team decides that they really want Howard to be their inside linebacker in 2022, then they could attempt to sign Howard at the loss of a seventh round pick to the Rams.

More likely than not, Howard will be staying in L.A. for another year.

The #Rams are tendering LB Travin Howard at the original round level, source says. That means a $2.54-million salary offer and a seventh-round pick back to the team if another club signs him. Howard had a very good postseason, including the NFC Championship-clinching INT. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2022

Howard, who turns 26 in May, was a seventh round pick in 2018. He missed all of 2018 and 2020 with injury, and the lost accrued season is why Howard is a restricted free agent instead of unrestricted.

As of now, with Troy Reeder leaving, the Rams look to have Ernest Jones and Travin Howard as their starting inside linebackers for Week 1. The team will need more depth than just Christian Rozeboom, but how much more do they need to spend in free agency or the draft to shore up this position? Does this rule out Bobby Wagner as a signee?

