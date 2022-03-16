How has Rams roster changed since start of free agency?

All due respect to Julio Jones, Bobby Wagner, and Tyrann Mathieu, but as I write this, the two biggest names left in free agency might be Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.. Names so big that only three letters will suffice in getting either across:

“Von” and “OBJ” remain free agents with the new league year officially opening up on Wednesday at 1 PM PT.

Beckham’s journey to find a new team may end up lasting months because of his recent ACL surgery but after Chandler Jones reached a three-year, $51 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miller might be locked up before I can even hit publish.

The Rams might be the team to do it, but they also might not be. L.A. has already lost several starters and key reserves: How much different does the roster look as of Wednesday afternoon? Here’s a preview of the depth charts on either side of the ball:

Offense

QB - Matthew Stafford (same)

RB - Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson (same, Sony Michel unsigned)

WR - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell (same, OBJ unsigned)

TE - Tyler Higbee (same)

LT - Joseph Noteboom (new)

LG - David Edwards (same)

C - Brian Allen (re-signed)

RG - Coleman Shelton (new, temporary?)

RT - Rob Havenstein (same)

The Rams will have a new left tackle and new right guard, as Andrew Whitworth retired and Austin Corbett went to the Panthers.

Defense

DT - Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines (same)

DE - A’Shawn Robinson (same)

OLB - Leonard Floyd (same)

OLB - Justin Hollins/Terrell Lewis (new, Von Miller unsigned)

ILB - Ernest Jones, Travin Howard (same-ish)

CB - Jalen Ramsey (same)

CB - Robert Rochell, David Long, Jr. (new starter)

S - Jordan Fuller (same)

S - Taylor Rapp/Terrell Burgess/Nick Scott (same)

The Rams could keep most of the defense together after losing Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darious Williams.

Special Teams

K - Matt Gay (tendered)

P - Nobody (new)

RT - Nobody clear (Brandon Powell is a FA)

The Rams will need a new punter and haven’t made a deal with Powell yet.

What do you see on this roster that stands out? What should Rams do next?