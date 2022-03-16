Von Miller signs mega-contract with Bills, leaving Rams after winning the Super Bowl

Von Miller is leaving the LA Rams to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Bills expected to sign LB Von Miller to six-year, $120M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/80mB4EP3q7 — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2022

Von Miller was traded to the Rams during the 2021 season for a second round pick and a third round pick to the Broncos. He played in eight regular season games for LA, recording five sacks. Miller then started four postseason games, recording four sacks and helping the Rams win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

The #Bills quietly worked on Von Miller all day, though the #Rams did not quit. Sean McVay in particulary was tugging at his heart strings. In the end… Buffalo wins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

He is 33 this month and previous reports have indicated that Miller would like to play at least four or five more years in the NFL. Miller was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, and first-team All-Pro in 2012, 2015, and 2016, winning Super Bowl MVP with the Broncos at the conclusion of the 2015 season. Miller has nine sacks in his last seven playoff games and there’s no sign that he’s coming off of a “down year” after missing all of 2020 with injury.