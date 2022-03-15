2022 NFL compensatory picks: Los Angeles Rams awarded 5 extra picks in draft

“Thank you for them picks.” - Les Snead, today.

The NFL announced compensatory picks for teams on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Rams received the maximum of five: four for losing free agents in 2021, one for the Detroit Lions hiring Brad Holmes as the general manager last year. The Rams will receive one third round compensatory pick (104th), one fourth round pick (142nd), and three sixth round picks (211th, 212th, and 218th).

Snead now has eight draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams 2022 NFL Draft picks:

3rd round (104th overall)

4th round (142nd overall)

5th round (175th overall)

6th round (211st overall)

6th round (212th overall)

6th round (218th overall)

7th round (239th overall)

7th round (253rd overall)

Snead traded his first round pick to acquire Matthew Stafford and his second, third round picks to acquire Von Miller. His fourth round pick was used to acquire Sony Michel. All of these moves helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.