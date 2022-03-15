The free agent market for pass rusher Von Miller has been narrowed down to three teams, according to ProFootballNetwork’s Aaron Wilson: The LA Rams, the Cleveland Browns, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Denver Broncos are not currently on the list, having added Randy Gregory earlier on Tuesday.

Von Miller market is starting to crystallize, and Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Los Angels Rams are all in play for veteran pass rusher, eight-time Pro Bowl selection, future Hall of Famer, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Von Miller was traded to the Rams during the 2021 season for a second round pick and a third round pick to the Broncos. He played in eight regular season games for LA, recording five sacks. Miller then started four postseason games, recording four sacks and helping the Rams win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

He is 33 this month and previous reports have indicated that Miller would like to play at least four or five more years in the NFL. Miller was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, and first-team All-Pro in 2012, 2015, and 2016, winning Super Bowl MVP with the Broncos at the conclusion of the 2015 season. Miller has nine sacks in his last seven playoff games and there’s no sign that he’s coming off of a “down year” after missing all of 2020 with injury.

Miller is from Texas, so the Dallas Cowboys make sense for that reason alone. The Browns would be looking for a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney to pair opposite of Myles Garrett.