Ogbonnia Okoronkwo signs with Texans, ending his Rams career

What turned out to be a moderately decent pick for the fifth round, the Los Angeles Rams are now losing linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a free agent deal with the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Texans agreed to terms with former #Rams OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Okoronkwo, 160th overall pick in the 2018 draft, missed all of his rookie season. Since returning in 2019, Okoronkwo has played in 33 of a possible 49 games, recording 4.5 sacks and 13 QB hits.

The Rams were able to get parts of three seasons out of Okoronkwo, but unfortunately injuries were part of what held him back from ever realizing the potential he had coming out of Oklahoma in 2018. Okoronkwo had 29 tackles for a loss and 17 sacks over his final two seasons with the Sooners.

Last offseason, the Rams saw Samson Ebukam leave on a comparable deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Ebukam played fairly well in his first season out of LA, how will Okoronkwo do with the Texans?

He will certainly have more opportunities to start in Houston.