Myles Jack released by Jaguars: Possible Rams target?

A possible target for strengthening up the Los Angles Rams linebacking corps opened up Tuesday morning after the Jacksonville Jaguars released linebacker Myles Jack.

After Monday’s spending spree, the Jaguars are releasing LB Myles Jack, per source.



Jack led the Jaguars in tackles last season with 108. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108. He was released after the team signed former Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL with 192 tackles last season. Jack was the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He was apart of one of the greatest defenses in league history back when the Jags went to the AFC Championship in 2017. A possible move to the Rams would reunite him with a stud ex-teammate.

Myles Jack was the last bastion of the 2017 #Jaguars defense that was the best in the league for a time. Now they’re all gone.



2016 draft:



Jalen Ramsey

Myles Jack

Yannick Ngakoue



All gone. Perhaps the best draft the team had had in years. And remains that way for now. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 15, 2022

After concerns about his knee coming out of college, Jack has remained remarkably healthy, missing only nine games in his six-year career and has 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 4 fumble recoveries. Given his history with Ramsey, it’s very possible his draft classmate could vouch for him to LA’s front office.

This would come at a good time since there has been quite a bit of uncertainty at the position within the last several days. Von Miller is uncertain to re-sign with the Rams after winning his second Super Bowl ring. According to various rumors, Von is choosing between LA or a homecoming in Denver. While Miller is the team’s top priority, the Rams have to make a decision on another linebacker.

Have heard over the last several days from multiple sources that Rams OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo is a player team would love to keep, but others will be interested and line item No. 1 for Rams is working thru Von Miller contract; that money could mean Okoronkwo has higher $ elsewhere. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 14, 2022

Of course as we know, life in the NFL changes frequently. This past week has been one of the craziest on record. How does this involve the Rams? It’s a reminder to never count out this organization since they’ll always do what’s possible to build a contender on the field.

They’re the reigning champs for a reason after all.