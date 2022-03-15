One of the Los Angeles NFL teams popped as the most active so far this offseason and it’s not the Rams. The Chargers look like one of a group of organizations that are pulling from the Rams structural playbook. They started with the splash trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire Khalil Mack much like the Rams did to get Von Miller. Then they added former New England Patriot cornerback JC Jackson in hopes that he will have some degree of the Jalen Ramsey impact on the Rams. But like the Rams did one more by adding Odell Beckham Jr, the Chargers did one more by signing former Ram Sebastian Joseph-Day to add another piece to their defensive weapons.

The Chargers may have been the most splashy adding headliners to the defense, but the Rams were not stagnant on opening day of free agency. while Brandon Staley’s group focused their efforts on defense, Sean McVay and Les Snead locked up their offensive line to preserve the core of the Super Bowl Champion front, re-signing Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom, and Colman Shelton.

LA vs LAC will happen again in 2022, three years after the first round when the Rams won 35-23.

How do you feel about the Rams vs Chargers game compared to two weeks ago?

Let us know in the comments!

