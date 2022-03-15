Rams let Austin Corbett walk but stabilize O-line with 3 key re-signings

While the Los Angeles Rams continue to work on a contract extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the team made sure to keep the majority of his protection in place. LA re-signed left tackle Joseph Noteboom and center Brian Allen to three-year deals, while also retaining the services of center/guard Coleman Shelton with a two-year pact.

Unfortunately, the Rams couldn’t keep everyone up front, as right guard Austin Corbett is expected to sign a three-year $29.25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. Though there has been no official word on Andrew Whitworth’s status, he is expected to retire, ending his illustrious career with a much-deserved Super Bowl ring. Those presumed departures made Monday’s re-signings that much more critical to the future success of the o-line, and the offense as a whole.

Rams have solidified their OL



LT Joe Noteboom

LG David Edwards

C Brian Allen

RG Coleman Shelton

RT Rob Havenstein



Now if I'm them I focus on

- Odell Beckham Jr.

- Von Miller

- Bobby Wagner

- Stefon Gilmore

- Cory Littleton

- Cordarrelle Patterson — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 14, 2022

Noteboom will become the Rams new starting left tackle, a role he has been groomed for since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has performed exceptionally well whenever he has been called to step into the starting lineup. As long as he can stay healthy, the 27-year old Noteboom should only get better with more experience.

The void at right guard is likely to be filled by Shelton. At the very least, it may be his job to lose. The former 2018 undrafted free agent played well (all thing considered) in his two starts during the 2021 season, but will have to perform even better if he is going to earn a permanent position in the starting lineup.

While the re-signings may not equal the splash of a big trade for another marquee name, they were vital in providing stability up front. An offensive line consisting of Noteboom, David Edwards at left guard, Allen, Shelton possibly starting at right guard, and Rob Havenstein at right tackle is a good offensive line to work with in an attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.