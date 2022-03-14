Sebastian Joseph-Day reunites with Brandon Staley, leaves Rams for Chargers

Sebastian Joseph-Day has to be one of the best finds of Les Snead’s day three drafting career, having blossomed from a sixth round pick with no games played as a rookie to eventually becoming Aaron Donald’s right-hand man. Now Joseph-Day will have to play that part to Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing SJD to a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.

Former #Rams DT Sebastian Joseph-Day is expected to sign with the #Chargers, source said. He gets a 3-year deal worth $24M with $15M fully guaranteed. LAC doing work. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Joseph-Day, a sixth round pick in 2018, didn’t play a down during his rookie season. But he has since started 39 games and recorded 137 tackles with 14 QB hits, nine tackles for a loss, and six sacks in the last three seasons next to Aaron Donald. SJD missed 10 regular season games and virtually all of the postseason with a torn pectoral muscle in 2021. But it was also arguably his best season on the field, recording three sacks in seven starts.