Rams re-sign Brian Allen, keeping stability at center for once

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly bringing back center Brian Allen on a three-year, $24 million contract according to multiple sources.

The Rams have extended center Brian Allen on a three-year deal, per source. Mentioned several times over the last few days as a priority. Interested to dig into $ on contract. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 14, 2022

Brian Allen returning to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Securing Allen for another three years helps shore up one of the most important positions on the offensive line and comes as a great surprise as compared to fan opinions on the center only eight or nine months ago.

Brian Allen may qualify as both the Rams’ “biggest surprise” of the 2021 season, as well as the most improved. Named as the starting center last offseason, Allen was the subject of much concern and criticism after a nine-start stint in 2019 left fans wary of seeing him on the offensive line again. But Allen was noted in training camp by Sean McVay as a “standout” and he ended up starting 16 games in the regular season and all four playoff games.

The 26-year-old has gone from fighting to stay off the practice squad to potentially being a long-term starter in the NFL.