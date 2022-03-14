Report: Austin Corbett leaving Rams for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers signed a former LA Rams defensive lineman in 2021, will they do the same with an offensive lineman in 2022? Hours after releasing that defensive lineman, Morgan Fox, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Panthers are close to an agreement with guard Austin Corbett.

With the Rams signing Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen on Monday, as well as interior lineman Coleman Shelton, it appears that Corbett’s three season run in LA is over.

The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal with guard Austin Corbett, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Corbett, the first pick of the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft, was acquired by the LA Rams less than a month into the 2019 season from the Cleveland Browns. A failed experiment at center, Corbett settled in as LA’s left guard initially, then right guard over the past two seasons. At only 26-years-old, Corbett could have lots of upside remaining and I believe might develop into one of the NFL’s toughest guards to beat one-on-one in the coming years.