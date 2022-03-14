It appears that the LA Rams have retained a left tackle for next season and his name is not Andrew Whitworth. According to Joseph Noteboom’s agents at Apex Sports Group, the Rams have re-signed the left tackle and super utility reserve to a new contract on the eve of free agency beginning.

It’s unclear what this means for Whitworth’s 2022 plan but it keeps his backup in-house for the foreseeable future and gives L.A. a chance to find out if Noteboom is the long-term answer at left tackle after all.

Noteboom signed a three-year, $40 million contract that can go as high as $47.5 million with incentives, according to Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $25 million guaranteed. My projection on Noteboom was that he would get at least three years and $30 million, so it seems “salary cap inflation” may be real this year.

The #Rams are keeping OT Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal with a base value of $40M that includes $25M guaranteed, sources say. Max value: $47.5 million. Huge deal for Noteboom, who has played LT when Andrew Whitworth is out. https://t.co/kaCV5VMT9W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Joseph Noteboom was the Rams first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but went 89th overall. He has started two seasons as the team’s left guard, only to lose that job to David Edwards eventually. He replaced Whitworth for nine games at left tackle in 2020 after Big Whit suffered a knee injury, and has performed admirably at the position when called upon.

This is a major domino to take off of the free agent market and keeps LA’s offensive line that much more intact going into the offseason.