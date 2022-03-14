 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Rams free agent rumors tracker: Which players are coming to LA, who’s leaving?

The dominos are already starting to fall on Monday

By Kenneth Arthur Updated
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency opens this week and the Los Angeles Rams figure to have their team name in a lot of headlines, even if it doesn’t include as many players coming to the Rams this year.

Then again, who knows, maybe they will “push all-in” again?

The Rams figure to lose a number of notable starters in free agency, in addition to including several of the biggest stars on the market like Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr.. Will teams overpay for L.A.’s outgoing starters because they just won a Super Bowl? Will the Rams create the cap space necessary to keep some of them around?

Turf Show Times will keep track of it all right here. Teams are allowed to start negotiating with free agents on Monday beginning at 9 AM PT and free agency officially begins at 1 PM on Wednesday.

NEWS

Rams re-sign G/C Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Rams re-sign Joseph Noteboom

Our story on LA keeping their backup (starting?) left tackle.

Rams re-sign C Brian Allen

Our story on Allen here

Rodger Saffold is going to the Bills

Christian Kirk leaving NFC West for Jaguars

RUMORS

New England Patriots a fit for CB Darious Williams?

Von Miller is “line item number one” for the Rams, which could cost team chance to keep Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Matthew Stafford’s extension is a “priority” and sets stage for “running it back”

Bears plan to pursue Brian Allen

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...