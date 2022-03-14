2022 Rams free agent rumors tracker: Which players are coming to LA, who’s leaving?

Free agency opens this week and the Los Angeles Rams figure to have their team name in a lot of headlines, even if it doesn’t include as many players coming to the Rams this year.

Then again, who knows, maybe they will “push all-in” again?

The Rams figure to lose a number of notable starters in free agency, in addition to including several of the biggest stars on the market like Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr.. Will teams overpay for L.A.’s outgoing starters because they just won a Super Bowl? Will the Rams create the cap space necessary to keep some of them around?

Turf Show Times will keep track of it all right here. Teams are allowed to start negotiating with free agents on Monday beginning at 9 AM PT and free agency officially begins at 1 PM on Wednesday.

Rams re-sign G/C Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Run it back, 6️⃣5️⃣! pic.twitter.com/mvfsjf1F5L — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 14, 2022

Rams re-sign Joseph Noteboom

Our story on LA keeping their backup (starting?) left tackle.

Rams re-sign C Brian Allen

Our story on Allen here

Rodger Saffold is going to the Bills

Former Titans’ guard Rodger Saffold is signing in Buffalo, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Christian Kirk leaving NFC West for Jaguars

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Christian Kirk deal is "wild" — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 14, 2022

New England Patriots a fit for CB Darious Williams?

With J.C. Jackson likely playing elsewhere next season, the #Patriots have explored other free agent CBs, mostly at lower price points.



One name to watch is #Rams free-agent Darious Williams. Scheme versatile and started all four games in the postseason for the champs last year. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 14, 2022

Von Miller is “line item number one” for the Rams, which could cost team chance to keep Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Have heard over the last several days from multiple sources that Rams OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo is a player team would love to keep, but others will be interested and line item No. 1 for Rams is working thru Von Miller contract; that money could mean Okoronkwo has higher $ elsewhere. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford’s extension is a “priority” and sets stage for “running it back”

Where things stand with Von Miller and the Rams, Odell Beckham and other priority free agents and potential departures heading into the “legal tampering” period: https://t.co/Z1g2MPABZd — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 14, 2022

Bears plan to pursue Brian Allen