Rams News: Tom Brady returns to the NFC

To no one’s complete surprise, Tom Brady has un-retired two months after announcing his retirement. Brady’s plan to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just adds to the Ram’s offseason theme of running it back. The Buccaneers are on the Ram’s schedule for 2022. If they defeat the Buccaneers in the regular season meeting it will the third consecutive regular season game in which the Rams are victorious and the fourth consecutive win over the Bucs including the NFC divisional elimination.

So not much changes in this battle of the NFC bests. Rams safety Nick Scott would have been ok to have been the last player to intercept a Brady pass. However it seems that Jalen Ramsey is more than welcoming of the chance to not be the closest defender of Brady’s last touchdown.

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Either way, Brady is proven and will make the Buccaneers competitive but the Rams are still the winner in the Brady Bucs series and while the Buccaneers will be a year removed from even a NFC championship, the Rams plan to run it back and if Brady wants to play a part again, so be it.

What do you think of Brady’s “return”?

And now for today's links:

RAMS NEWS:

