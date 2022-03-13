Rams News: Should the Rams consider adding WR Allen Robinson?

The Los Angeles Rams may have the opportunity to sign free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson. Should they? The Rams will bring back Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Robert Woods coming back after a mid season knee injury. They will be aiming to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr who would be also recovering from a knee injury that was suffered in the Super Bowl and would have him missing at least the first quarter to first half of the season.

With that said, it does make sense that the Rams at least explore options to add to the receiver group. After all, the Rams seemed set with Kupp, Woods, and Jefferson before the OBJ addition and Woods injury, however in end the added depth probably meant the Championship.

Robinson is a free agent after playing his eighth season in the league, four with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and four with the Chicago Bears. In 2015, he was selected to the Pro Bowl after starting 16 games, recording 80 catches for 1,400 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He’s posted more than 1,000 yards in both 2019 and 2020

