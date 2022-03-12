Rams News: Rams will play Russell Wilson and Khalil Mack in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams have yet to make any big moves this offseason while the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers have got the ball rolling. Denver acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and the Chargers added edge rusher Khalil Mack from a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Both the Broncos and the Chargers are on the slate of games for the Rams next season. While we don’t know when those games will be played or what the final rosters will look like when those matchups kick off, what we do know is that the Broncos will have an upgrade at quarterback and the Chargers will line up with Mack paired with Joey Bosa.

Still a lot of offseason left but these are the marquee moves that will likely remain among the most impactful to the league and the Rams schedule. What do you think of the moves so far? Which team is more likely to present the greater challenge for the Rams?

