Rams News: Rams say thank you to the fans in new video

The Los Angeles Rams posted a video on Thursday focused on thanking the fans. The video recaps an amazing season in which not only did the Rams become Super Bowl Champions but they did it in their home stadium on what can be considered the debut year of the brand new venue (after the fans were kept out in 2020).

Can't say the Rams were the first to win a Championship in their home venue, but they are only the second after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set the precedence the prior year. However, what the Buccaneers can’t say is that they did it in combination with breaking in a brand new stadium like LA did with SoFi.

Some of the memorable moments captured in the video include the opener vs the Chicago Bears, toppling the Buccaneers at home, and of course the post season game, culminating the crowning of the Los Angeles Rams as world champions.

Seems as good a time as any to say thank you to our TST readers as the Rams are thanking the fans. Thank you for a great season! It’s been a blast to be with you all to capture the highs and lows that were all a part of the path to our a Super Bowl Championship finish! Enjoy the video and let us know in the comments, what was your favorite moments of the season?

