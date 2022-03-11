The Los Angeles Rams should sign one of these five free agents. Who would you pick?

The Los Angeles Rams have yet to finalize new deals for Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford, nor have they announced any contract restructures which would place LA back under the salary cap, and allow them to make a move in free agency. However, if the Rams are able to pull their annual salary cap magic tricks, there is a ton of talent on the open market to choose from. Assuming the Rams had a reasonable amount of cap space after the inevitable restructures and retaining some of their own pending free agents, who would you sign while playing the role of general manager for a day, keeping in mind you could only sign one new player? Here is my list in order. Feel free to tear it apart.

Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback

There’s an image I have in my head of seeing Gilmore on the other side of Jalen Ramsey. I can’t shake it for the life of me. A player of that caliber opposite the best corner in the game makes everyone on the defense better. This signing would allow everyone’s favorite defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to continue to move Ramsey around the defense. This particular pairing of cornerbacks would force opposing quarterbacks to hold the ball for an extra second, which can make all the difference in the world when AD and Co. are on the hunt. Just make sure to keep Ramsey on DK Metcalf.

Bobby Wagner, Linebacker

I’m assuming most people would choose Wagner as their first option and I wouldn’t argue one bit. The pain that Seattle Seahawks fans would feel seeing their franchise’s leader in tackles with horns on his helmet is more than enough to validate the selection of the former Utah State Aggie, let alone his play on the field. He still has plenty of tread on the tires. Why not ride it out in front of his hometown crowd?

Rodger Saffold, Left guard

Come on home, big guy. Let’s get this “fat arm Friday” thing going again. Saffold was an instrumental piece in the Rams resurgence to relevance, teaming up with Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth (typing that will never get old) to form one of the most formidable left tackle-guard combinations in the league at the time. It’s the perfect time to bring him back and pair him with Big Whit’s understudy Joe Noteboom, assuming LA is able to retain his services.

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

This is another “I want to see him in the same defense as Ramsey” selection. He can play safety opposite Jordan Fuller, though Nick Scott’s playoff stretch may have earned that spot going forward. He can play as a linebacker in a sub-package. This guy is just a playmaking chess piece and I want him.

Defensive end/Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

If the Rams are unable to keep Von Miller, I present my honorable mention. Yes, he’s getting “football old” and injuries have become a bit more frequent than I would like, but it’s hard to deny the production when he is healthy. He’s a walking double digit sack season, even without the “Aaron Donald effect.” I would love to see what he could do when he isn’t the primary focus of an offense’s protection scheme. The sting to the Arizona Cardinals fan base is an added bonus. Of course Dante Fowler, Jr is also an option here, but I wanted to go for a guy who has done it on his own. Hell, I’m gm for a day here so I get to do what I want! Who would you pick? Vote and comment below!