Rams News: What do you think of the LA 2020 draft class after two seasons?

The 2019 Los Angeles Rams draft class turned out pretty good with six players contributing in the 2021 post season and Super Bowl victory.

Taylor Rapp, Darrell Henderson, David Long, Greg Gaines, David Edwards, and Nick Scott were all part of that 2019 class.

How about the 2020 class?

Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, Terrell Lewis, Brycen Hopkins, and Jordan Fuller all played a role in the 2021 championship run.

Akers was the first player taken two seasons ago and showed off his ability in his rookie year starting in five games and rushing for over 600 yards in that span. After suffering a potential season ending injury in the 2021 preseason, Akers made an impressive comeback to help out in the playoffs and in Super Bowl 56.

Jefferson also got some action in his rookie season but ended playing a more consistent role in 2021 as the number three receiver both before and after Robert Woods went down and was replaced by Odell Beckham Jr. Jefferson finished the season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Do you think the 2020 class will continue to develop with the Rams? Which 2020 draftees will have the most impact in their third season?

