Report: Rams will not tender Troy Reeder as RFA

The Los Angeles Rams have 5 restricted free agents (RFA) in 2022, one of which is inside linebacker Troy Reeder. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, LA is expected to let Reeder hit the open market and they will not be tendering him as an RFA.

The #Rams are not tendering Troy Reeder, source said. He started 10 games at LB last year and had 91 tackles and two sacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Reeder has been a regular contributor on defense and special teams over the last two seasons:

In 2020 he started the last 6 regular season games and the two playoff games, recording 81 tackles - 5 of which were for a loss. Reeder notched 3 sacks in a single game in Week 5 against Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, and this performance still stands as one of his better games as a Rams.

Reeder started 10 regular season games in 2021 and then started another 3 games in the team’s post-season run. The inside linebacker made 91 tackles, 2 sacks, and had 2 interceptions during LA’s Super Bowl season.

Troy Reeder played a huge role in THE play if the wild card round during the Super Bowl run with the pressure on Murray. The Reeder experience was truly unforgettable - good and bad. pic.twitter.com/xVvMgqXCsr — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) March 10, 2022

The 2022 season will be Reeder’s fourth in the NFL, though it is not clear if he will be back in Los Angeles. While he has struggled at times in pass coverage, he is still a reliable player against the run.

How valuable is that trait in the modern NFL? We should find out during the NFL free agency period, which begins next week.

RFA tenders can be relatively expensive, especially if players are tagged above their original draft status:

First round - base compensation of $5.4M

Second round - base compensation of $4M

Original round - base compensation of $2.5M (no compensation for former UDFA’s)

Right of first refusal - base compensation of $2.4M (no compensation if Rams decline to match offer sheet)

The Rams may be hoping that by letting Reeder hit the open market they can re-sign him for less than the right of first refusal tender of $2.4M. It may not be a reach for this to hold true - at this point in his career Reeder should be considered a niche defender and mainly a special teams player.

While Los Angeles does not plan to tender Reeder as a restricted free agent, he may return to the Rams if his price tag comes down. There may be other teams across the league that need reinforcements along their run defense, and Reeder could be a helpful contributor in that regard.

LA has four other RFA’s that we are awaiting word on their status - Matt Gay (K), Travin Howard (ILB), Coleman Shelton (IOL), and Jamil Demby (IOL).

The Turf Show Times team will keep you updated on all things Rams as the team prepares for free agency. Be sure to check back for breaking news, and follow us on your preferred social media platforms for regular updates.