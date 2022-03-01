Rams News: Cooper Kupp led all WRs in forced missed tackles

Super Cooper Kupp, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and MVP of Super Bowl 56 has earned every shard of recognition this season. Kupp has most prominently earned his stripes this year by setting marks as a pass catcher higher, more frequently, and in greater volume than any other currently playing the position: 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

The triple crown winner was first place in all three of those statistical categories.

However, according to PFF, Kupp should be considered the quadruple crown winner if we add the fourth statistical category of forced missed tackles. Kupp had 24 forced missed tackles this season which was more than any other receiver playing this season.

Cooper Kupp: 24 forced missed tackles on receptions this season



Most among all WRs pic.twitter.com/m1Hh8aUdAK — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 26, 2022

This is no surprise for those who already know Kupp as one of the best run after catch ball carriers in the game and for those who notice Super Cooper never willingly steps out of bounds, or for those that noticed that on fourth and one with the Super Bowl on the line, Sean McVay chose to hand the ball to none other on a jet sweep on the way to the eventual championship.

What did you find to be the most impressive thing about Cooper Kupp’s season? Let us know down in the comments.

