Rams News: CBS ranks every starter in Super Bowl 56

Pete Prisco at CBS Sports ranked every starters in playing in the Super Bowl on both the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. You can see the complete list in the links. Here are some points where he got things right and where he got it wrong.

Aaron Donald #1

No question. The three time Defensive Player of the Year and future hall of fame defensive tackle is in a league of his own. With 12.5 sacks during the regular season, he dominates from the interior while applying pressure on the quarterback or creating mismatches for his teammates.

Jalen Ramsey #2

Ramsey is the best defensive back in the National Football League. He is unquestionably ranked top three in this Super Bowl. The only trouble with this ranking is figuring if this season, in this game, if he ranks above his teammate Cooper Kupp who has had a year recognized by the entire football world.

Cooper Kupp #3

Kupp has certainly been one of the most impactful players of the season across the league and certainly the most impactful player for the Rams postseason. In the three playoff games this season he has posted 386 yards and four touchdowns. He could be ranked above Ramsey on this list.

Matthew Stafford #6

Incorrect. Stafford should be ranked above Joe Burrow who Prisco has ranked fifth. In the playoffs alone, Stafford has posted 905 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. Burrow has 842 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Per PFR Stafford’s playoff QB rating is 115.6 compared to Burrow’s 96.2.

