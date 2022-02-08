The Los Angeles Rams are in the Super Bowl. Yes, they REALLY did it.

But that’s only one battle of a neverending war to win the most Super Bowls of any team in the NFL and the Rams still have one massive hurdle to get over before Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald can call themselves “champions”...

They need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in five days. And the Bengals are also in the Super Bowl. They also REALLY did it.

Two teams have bragging rights on Tuesday, but only one team gets to keep the right to brag by Sunday evening. Will it be the Rams? They are the favorites—55-percent of bettors are picking the Rams so far—but they don’t seem to be the “favorites”. Most people appear to be actively rooting for Joe Burrow and against a team that just got to the Super Bowl a few years ago.

Who will be right? We’ll find out soon but in the meantime, we can get in our bets as to what will happen next and what we think about how the Rams got here.

I’ve created another survey for L.A. Rams fans and I’ll post the answers later this week after you’ve all had a chance to vote. Questions like “Who has the biggest advantage at QB?”, “Which Bengals player scares you the most?”, “Where does Cooper Kupp rank among all-time Rams WRs?”, and “Were you wrong about Matthew Stafford?”

