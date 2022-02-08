Rams News: Injury updates on Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph Day, and Tyler Higbee

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay gave injury updates on Monday and it was mostly positive. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr appears ready to go for Sunday and so does defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day. Tight end Tyler Higbee is still questionable.

The running back group would be stronger than they’ve been all season with all three backs, Sony Michel, Cam Akers, and Darrell Henderson ready to contribute. However, Akers was held out of practice last week listed with a shoulder injury so that is still in question. Michel led the way as the starter for seven games and posted 845 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season. Michel’s best game was against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 when he put up 131 yards. Henderson was the starter for 10 games and produced 688 yards rushing on the season. Henderson’s best game was against the Houston Texans in Week 8 where he rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

After what seemed to be a season ending injury suffered in the preseason, Akers returned for the playoff push and has played in all three post season games. Against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wildcard round, Akers had a total of 95 yards from scrimmage which included a 40 yard catch from an Odell Beckham Jr pass.

Tyler Higbee’s 61 catches on the season is the second most on the Rams to Cooper Kupp. He will be missed for this catching an blocking contributions if he can’t go. The good news would be that he back up Kendall Blanton has seem some action and done well while being tested over the last two games. He caught the first touchdown agains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which was also his first touchdown of his career. Against the San Francisco 49ers Blanton had five catches over five targets for 57 yards and an 11.4 yards per catch average.

