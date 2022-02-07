Rams News: How the Rams defense and Bengals offense match up in the trenches

One week of previewing and comparing the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams with the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals is down and one more week to go. Jackson Krueger Sports on Youtube dropped a couple of interesting preview videos looking at the matchups between the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl 56.

One of Krueger’s videos highlights the biggest mismatch which is the Bengals offensive line vs the defensive front of the Rams. Aaron Donald has led one of the leagues best pass rushes in the national football league this season with Von Miller and Leonard Floyd helping to post over 50 sacks this season. Supporting the cause has also been interior lineman Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson.

Krueger points to each players individual PFF ranking and starts with Donald being at the top of the class ranked best at his position out of 119. Von Miller is the fourth best at his position out of 109. A’Shawn Robinson is ranked 14 of 119 and Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines are ranked 31 of 109 and 32 of 119 respectively.

The Bengals offensive line responsible for protecting Joe Burrow against the Rams pass rush and creating space for runners has their center Trey Hopkins ranked 35 of 39, their better right guard Jackson Carmen 67 of 82 and right tackle Isaiah Prince 77 of 83. The left side of the line ranks better 25 of 82 and 26 of 83 for tackle Jonah Williams and guard Quinton Spain.

Both teams have earned their right to the big stage with weapons on both sides. It will be one interesting area to watch and see how this matchup in the trenches plays out.

