2022 NFL Pro Bowl game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are OFF this weekend, but the 30 teams that didn’t make it to the Super Bowl have provided the league with enough of a roster to put on an exhibition “all-star” game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Rams had four players named to the Pro Bowl and none of them are Matthew Stafford. Instead, Stafford and those four and the rest of the L.A. roster is preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for the 2021-22 NFL championship title.

In the meantime, you can talk about the 2022 Pro Bowl right here, or start throwing around some more thoughts and ideas for what you want to see/expect to see in the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium next weekend.

The Pro Bowl starts at 12 PM PT and is broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Will you be tuning in this year?