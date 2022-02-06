Rams News: Who are the youngest LA players set to appear in the Super Bowl?

Since the Los Angeles Rams are one of only two teams left playing in the National Football League, all the attention is on them and more of the world is getting to know the team. Most already know the headliners, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp. While many players never get the chance to play in a Super Bowl and veterans like Andrew Whitworth (40) and Stafford (33) play a chunk of their career before making it to the big dance, here’s a look at the youngest players on the squad making their first Super Bowl appearance at ages starting at 21 years old.

Bobby Brown, Age 21

Brown, the youngest player on the roster, is a rookie defensive tackle drafted in the fourth round. Brown played on special teams and got minimal rotational snaps in 13 games this season. His biggest action was getting 10 defensive snaps against the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Cam Akers, Age 22

Akers is the second youngest player on the roster but is in his second year on the Rams. He was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft. After suffering an injury in the preseason that seemed season ending, he made a surprising return for the post season and has added another punch to the offensive backfield alongside Sony Michel. Akers gained 55 rushing yards in the first playoff game this season and then 48 rushing yards in each, the Divisional and NFC Championship.

Ernest Jones, Age 22

Jones was a midseason surprise after being installed a starter in Week 8 where he got one of his two interceptions this season. Even after having missed a couple games with an injury, Jones could be considered the most impactful rookie of this season.

