How to watch 2022 Pro Bowl: Date, TV, live stream, rule changes

Matthew Stafford wasn’t voted into the Pro Bowl this year. He’ll have to settle for the Super Bowl instead.

The Los Angeles Rams had four players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl — Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Matt Gay — but all of them are occupied with the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday so they won’t be able to attend. That’s the good news.

There is no bad news. But the Rams will miss out on some interesting twists in this year’s Pro Bowl, a game so meaningless it stretches well beyond the pointlessness of the MLB or NBA All-Star games, including the NFL testing out a world without opening kickoffs. The winner of the coin toss can either elect to choose where to spot the ball — but give possession to the opponent — or they can choose to have possession and let the opponent spot the ball.

The second half will start off the same, but switching which team gets to choose first.

The league is also testing out the onside kick alternative, which allows teams to choose between giving the ball to the opponent at their own 25, or getting the ball at their own 25 but it is automatically fourth-and-15 instead of first-and-10. The game will also have a shorter play clock.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is being played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and begins play at noon PT. The AFC is a one-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

