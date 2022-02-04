Rams News: The top 3 moments of LA’s playoff run to Super Bowl 56

On the road to Super Bowl 56 the Los Angeles Rams defeated two NFC West division rivals and the defending Super Bowl Champions. The Rams eliminated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the Wild Card round. Then traveled to Tampa Bay to take out the Buccaneers 27-24. And in the NFC Championship the Rams sent the San Francisco 49ers packing for vacation with an LA win 20-17. How do the moments of this years Rams playoffs rank as most memorable? Here are some candidates.

TRAVIN HOWARD INTERCEPTION VS 49ERS

With just over 60 seconds left in the NFC Championship and the Rams guarding a precarious three point lead, Aaron Donald breaks through the line to force Jimmy Garoppolo into a desperate throw that is tipped into the heads up hands of Howard for the game sealing turnover.

COOPER KUPP 25 YARD CLUTCH CHUNK VS 49ERS

In a tied ball game 17-17, after the Rams erased a fourth quarter ten point deficit, a field goal with under two minutes left would put the Rams in a hugely promising position. From the 49ers 37 yard line, Stafford finds Kupp on a five yard in breaking route which Kupp takes with momentum and runs for another twenty yards down to the 49ers 12 yard line where Matt Gay would kick the go ahead field goal two plays later to make the final score 20-17.

THE KUPP CATCH VS BUCCANEERS

Divisional Round. 27 seconds left in the game. Score tied 27-27. Rams ball at the 44 yard line. McVay calls a hurry up offense after a chunk play. Stafford snaps it quick and gets a nickel blitz from the right and pressure from Ndamukong Suh up the middle and gets off a deep ball while getting hit to the ground. The ball soars with a high arc to find Cooper Kupp with a step behind the defense down the middle of the field and it drops right into the Kupp basket with less than 20 seconds and no timeouts. Stafford would spike it in time for the eventual game winning field goal to win 30-27.

What are your picks for top 3 playoff moments? Let us know in the comments.

