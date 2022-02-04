SB Nation Reacts: Rams continue to be disrespected by National media and NFL fans

The Los Angeles Rams won the toughest division in the NFL, flew across the country to defeat the previous Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (retiring the GOAT Tom Brady in the process), and authored the largest fourth quarter comeback in NFC Championship history (against a team that had previously beaten them in six consecutive games) to earn the right to do battle for the Lombardi trophy. And yet, the disrespect remains.

It may just be me, but it feels like the majority of media coverage I see on Super Bowl 56 is heavily slanted in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether it’s talk of how the San Francisco 49ers lost the NFC Championship more than Los Angeles won, or analysts wearing Bengals gear when they are actually fans of the Chicago Bears, I don’t feel like the Rams are getting enough love.

Thankfully, voters across the SB Nation Reacts polls were more LA friendly. Oh wait. No they weren’t!

Apparently, it’s the Rams against the world, as 66 percent of voters want to see them lose the Super Bowl. I guess that’s right on pace with everything else, as nine out of 14 experts picked the Bengals to win in ESPN’s predictions. How the hell could you root against a guy like Matthew Stafford? Has he not paid his dues and earned his respect after living in football purgatory for 12 seasons? Do you not want to see Aaron Donald become a Super Bowl champion? Is the Odell Beckham Jr. redemption story not compelling enough?

I understand pulling for the underdog to an extent, but it’s not like the Rams are expected to win by three touchdowns. DraftKings Sportsbook has LA favored by 4.5-points, in a game with a projected 48.5-point over/under.

The numbers continue to climb when debate on who is the better quarterback begins.

Only 31 percent of voters believe Stafford is better than Joe Burrow. I’m fine with the discussion being had. I wouldn’t even bat an eye if a slim margin of fans felt Burrow was better right now. But 69 percent is a bit much.

I am not denying Burrow’s talent or minimizing the fact that he led his team to the Super Bowl in his second season. I am simply saying when comparing the numbers, there is no way the voting should lean so drastically in favor of the former LSU Tiger.

Here’s another fun one; only 60 percent of fans who took part in the voting believe Sean McVay is a better coach than Zac Taylor.

I promise I am not making this stuff up. McVay has 61 career wins to just 29 losses, a win-loss percentage of .678 (including the playoffs) to go along with a massive and ever-expanding coaching tree at 36 years old. Taylor, a branch on the previously mentioned McVay coaching tree, has 19 career wins, 32 losses and one tie, with a win-loss percentage of .375.

But wait, there’s more! According to the polls, only 77 percent believe the Rams have a better defense than the Bengals.

That percentage should be in the 90s. I know the Bengals have a good defense that may very well be underrated. They’re creating turnovers and are peaking at the right time. I get that. I respect that. But in what world do 23 percent of people think Cincinnati has the better defense? I’d like to have whatever they’re drinking for Super Bowl Sunday please!

By the way, the Cincinnati Bengals want to win the Super Bowl for a gorilla.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard says the team wants to win a Super Bowl to honor Harambe, who was killed at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016



Am I losing it? Are the numbers in the polls an accurate representation of the Rams and Bengals? Or should I demand a recount? What do you think? Let me know in the comment section!

