Rams News: Notes on LA’s 18 play touchdown drive vs SF

In the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, neither team scored in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Los Angeles Rams were the first to score and jump out to a 7-0 lead. They did it by executing an 18 play drive that covered 97 yards over nine minutes and 33 seconds and finished with a touchdown. Here are more notes on that drive.

Run to pass play ratio was 9:10. Nine run plays and 10 pass plays.

Six of the first seven play calls were run plays. Since the first pass play (the third play call) resulted in a penalty and no play, then it records as the first six plays were run plays. Three to Sony Michel. Three to Cam Akers.

There were six first downs gained. Five of those first downs were on third down conversions. One of the third downs was converted by way of a pass interference penalty.

The longest third down was a third and ten converted with a scramble by Matthew Stafford for 14 yards.

Stafford completed five of eight passes. His longest pass was the 16 yarder to Cooper Kupp for a touchdown.

Kupp didn’t touch the ball till the 14th play of the drive.

Kupp got the ball in three of the last five plays including the score.

The touchdown occurred on a third down while the defense was playing a zone cover two and the corner played the flat area to cover the running back and left Kupp open behind him.

