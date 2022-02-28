Los Angeles Rams seem destined to play away game in Europe or Mexico in 2022

The NFL announced on Monday, five teams that will be hosting international games in 2022, either in London, Munich, or Mexico City. The Los Angeles Rams were not one of them, but they do have away games against four of the five teams.

You don’t think Roger Goodell wants to send his boys in blue (and gold) to one of these cities, holding the Lombardi trophy?

The announcement includes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting a game in Munich, Germany; the Arizona Cardinals are hosting a game in Mexico City, Mexico; and the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars are all hosting games in London, U.K..

The #NFL has announced the five teams that will host international games during the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/4NcUWAB1Re — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 28, 2022

The Rams do not know their 2022 schedule yet but do know their home and away opponents: the Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, and Saints are all road dates for the L.A. Rams in 2022.

The best guess? The Rams are being promoted in Mexico as part of the NFL’s new plan to expand their reach across the globe, so putting an NFC West matchup in Mexico City between Aaron Donald and Kyler Murray would make some sense.

Rams-Packers is going to be one of the preeminent games on the schedule in 2022, assuming Aaron Rodgers doesn’t leave, and that makes it unlikely to land at 8 A.M. on CBS or whatever. With Tom Brady’s retirement and Drew Brees now in his second year at NBC, games against New Orleans and Tampa Bay won’t have as much draw as they did in year’s past, but still features two quality NFC teams at the moment if either of these end up as the game.

We have no official word on it yet, but it may not be crazy to book your trip to Cancun ahead of schedule.