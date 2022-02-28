Rams News: What’s the most overrated NFL Scouting Combine drill?

Sean McVay and Les Snead won’t be attending the NFL Scouting Combine this year, but that’s not new for the Los Angeles Rams’ brass. Snead believes in taking a different approach to roster building than most general managers and to his credit, it got the Rams a Super Bowl championship in 2022.

The most popular drill at the combine has always been the 40-yard dash. But for what positions is it unimportant and for which players—like say Cooper Kupp—will straight line speed not matter as some other skills. Would the shuttle or three-cone be more appropriate for a wide receiver? How important is it to do a ton of reps on the bench if you’re playing in the trenches? What’s the best measurement of a quality quarterback prospect at the combine, if any?

Snead doesn’t not care about speed by the way—the Rams drafted Jacob Harris and many of the fastest players in the 2021 NFL Draft—it’s just that he doesn’t need to see it in person.

What’s your favorite NFL scouting combine drill? What’s the most overrated?

